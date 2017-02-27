A Look at the Old Hollywood-Era Costumes From Oscar-Nominated ‘Allied’

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in "Allied." Courtesy of Paramount.

Tonight at the 89th Academy Awards, costume designer Joanna Johnston’s work in “Allied” has landed her her second Oscar nomination in the Best Costume Design category.

Johnston, who’s known for her collaborations with Steven Spielberg and Ron Howard, has an extensive resume. The Brit has worked on major films such as “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Death Becomes Her,” and war epics “Saving Private Ryan,” “War Horse,” and “Lincoln,” for which she garnered her first Oscar nod.

“Allied,” starring Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt is set during World War II-era Casablanca — and the costumes are elegant and glamorous. In Johnston’s ninth collaboration with director Robert Zemeckis, everything about the costumes are glossy and polished, with an old Hollywood-era feel to them.

Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt star in “Allied.” Paramount

Marion’s wardrobe as Marianne Beausejour is sexy, stylish, and sophisticated. Set during the 1940s — that meant a silk dressing gown, a tweed coat, peep-toe heels and strappy platform sandals, and inspiration from iconic movie stars like Katharine Hepburn and Ingrid Bergman.

The costumes are currently on display at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum’s 25th annual “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design” exhibition in Los Angeles (free and open to the public, running through April 22).

“Allied” costumes at the FIDM exhibit. Courtesy of FIDM/Alex J. Berliner/ABImages