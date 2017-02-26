This Six-Figure Swag Bag for Oscar Nominees Has a Game Changer for Sandal Season

Emma Stone. REX Shutterstock.

During the run-up to the 89th Academy Awards, which happens today at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles, Oscar nominees and other actors walk away with plenty of freebies.

Products in an array of categories such as beauty, fashion, food and more are up for grabs.

Distinctive Assets’ “Everyone Wins” gift bag for 2017 Oscar nominees.

“Everyone Wins” is an apt name for one of the most high profile gifting programs throughout pre-Oscar events. Produced by Distinctive Assets for the past 15 years, the contenders in the acting and Best Director categories will receive a swag bag with an estimated value around six figures. This year, some of the gifts include getaways to Hawaii and Italy, electronics, art, and personal sommelier services, among other high-end and buzzy items.

And one of the most affordable products that Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and more nominees are getting will likely get good use come sandal season — the Medice Foot Care Kit. The $95 package is comparable to a pedicure treatment at your disposal, available in a box. The items improve the appearance of cracked heels and calloused skin, which can look unsightly in mule, slingback and sandal shoe styles. Included is a battery-powered stainless steel sander, a cream designed to sooth aching feet after a day in heels, and a pain-relieving “skin glue” for cracked skin.

Medice Foot Care Kit; $95; featured in 2017 Distinctive Assets’ “Everyone Wins” gift bag for Oscar nominees. Courtesy of Medice.

“At the end of the day, the movie industry is about allowing viewers to escape reality and enter a fantasy world,” said Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. “We hope we do that in some small way for these hard-working nominees … help them relax, unwind, unplug and indulge after one of the most intensely hectic weeks of their lives.”

Similarly, the 9th annual Doris Bergman Valentine Romance Oscars gifting lounge, held Thursday in West Hollywood, Calif., at Fig & Olive, presented luxe items for actors such as suits by Art Lewin, Timmy Woods handbags, and an indulgent treatment that will serve a celebrity well after a long day in heels on a red carpet, the FootMate System.

Karina Smirnoff attends the 9th annual Doris Bergman Valentine Romance Oscar gifting lounge. Courtesy.

Designed for use in bathtubs and showers, the kit comes with a foot scrubbing brush and companion creams and gels that stimulate circulation in the feet. “Dancing With the Stars” pro Karina Smirnoff posed near the product while wearing a striking peep-toe bootie. The event attracted Oscar nominees Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land,” Best Song), “True Blood” alum Sam Trammell, and more.