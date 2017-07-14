Russell Wilson, Michael Phelps & More Sports Stars Shine at 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

View Slideshow L-R: Russell Wilson, Michael Phelps and Alexandra Raisman. REX Shutterstock

Sports stars and other entertainers brought out their best style today on the orange carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

The program recognized top professional male and female athletes in several categories voted by fans, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. on the network.

Russell Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn on the orange carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. REX Shutterstock

Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson, who served as the host, arrived in a casual look that included jeans, a camouflage jacket and boots. Along with him was his stepson Future Zahir Wilburn, who had on black and red sneakers.

Alexandra Raisman and Simone Biles on the orange carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. REX Shutterstock

U.S. Olympic gymnasts Alexandra Raisman and Simone Biles stepped out in sleek sandals. Raisman had on a sailor-inspired navy and white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a sparkling sequins strawberry on the skirt. She teamed the look with bronze Schutz heels. Biles had on a purple bandage dress with black block heel sandals.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson on the orange carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. REX Shutterstock

Legend Award honoree Michael Phelps matched his blue blazer and button-down shirt with lace-up fashion sneakers. Meanwhile, his beauty queen wife Nicole Johnson looked chic in a white pantsuit and metallic gold pointed-toe pumps.

