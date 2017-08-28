Stylish Kids Were the Best 2017 MTV VMA Red-Carpet Companions

View Slideshow DJ Khaled and son Asahd; Teyana Taylor and daughter Iman. REX Shutterstock

Award shows are long — and there’s no better excuse to cut the night short than a cute kid with a curfew.

That’s why some of the best red carpet companions today at the 2017 MTV VMAs were youngsters.

L-R: Carey Hart, Pink and Willow Sage on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs. REX Shutterstock

Pink was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which was presented to her by Ellen DeGeneres, and in her acceptance speech she recognized her daughter with Carey Hart, Willow Sage.

Ahead of the ceremony, the family posed for photos on the red carpet wearing matching suits. Pink’s 6-year-old completed her look with Dr. Martens.

DJ Khaled and his son Asahd, wearing Gucci REX Shutterstock

DJ Khaled’s son Asahd, who’s 10 months old, looked like a dapper little gentleman. The toddler had on a Gucci suit teamed with lace-up baby dress shoes.

Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia. REX Shutterstock

MTV fixture Farrah Abraham had on metallic over-the-knee boots and her mini-me, Sophia, stepped out with a striking style of her own. The 8-year-old had on an iridescent top with matching trousers and glittery high-tops with pink ribbon laces.

Teyana Taylor and her daughter Iman. REX Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor and her daughter Iman had on matching looks — both in white tops with black trousers. The 1-year-old completed her look with a white jacket and a pair of red Reebok high-top sneakers.

