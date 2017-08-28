Katy Perry Hit the MTV VMA Red Carpet in an Architectural Dress & More Best-Dressed Celebs

To no one’s surprise, Katy Perry made a stylish appearance on the red carpet today at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
As host of the award show, expectations were high for a standout look — and she delivered.
The pop star looked elegant in a white one-shoulder dress by Stephane Rolland. The floor-length frock featured dramatic draping over the shoulder and an architectural keyhole around the bust and a square-shaped train. Large round earrings completed the look.
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio looked chic in an ornate mini dress that featured cutouts and sheer panels; she teamed the striking number with over-the-knee boots designed in similar materials, featuring a peep-toe profile and laces all the way up the thigh.
“Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi cut a sleek figure in a gold, goddess-like one-shoulder gown that featured an asymmetric skirt hem and an open front. The actress teamed the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Darcie sandals. The rose gold shoes have a metallic sheen and incorporate crossover straps on a nearly 5-inch heel.
Meanwhile, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown had on an embellished black tulle dress with lace-up patent leather boots.
