Katy Perry Hit the MTV VMA Red Carpet in an Architectural Dress & More Best-Dressed Celebs

View Slideshow L-R: Yara Shahidi, Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown at the 2017 MTV VMAs. REX Shutterstock

To no one’s surprise, Katy Perry made a stylish appearance on the red carpet today at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

As host of the award show, expectations were high for a standout look — and she delivered.

Katy Perry wears a white one-shoulder dress by Stephane Rolland<br />on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs. REX Shutterstock

The pop star looked elegant in a white one-shoulder dress by Stephane Rolland. The floor-length frock featured dramatic draping over the shoulder and an architectural keyhole around the bust and a square-shaped train. Large round earrings completed the look.

Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2017 VMAs. REX Shutterstock

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio looked chic in an ornate mini dress that featured cutouts and sheer panels; she teamed the striking number with over-the-knee boots designed in similar materials, featuring a peep-toe profile and laces all the way up the thigh.

Yara Shahidi wears a gold one shoulder gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes at the 2017 VMAs. Rex Shutterstock

“Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi cut a sleek figure in a gold, goddess-like one-shoulder gown that featured an asymmetric skirt hem and an open front. The actress teamed the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Darcie sandals. The rose gold shoes have a metallic sheen and incorporate crossover straps on a nearly 5-inch heel.

Millie Bobby Brown wears an embellished tulle dress with lace-up patent leather boots on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown had on an embellished black tulle dress with lace-up patent leather boots.

Click through the gallery to see more of the best dressed celebrities at the 2017 MTV VMAs.