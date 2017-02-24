These Are the Most-Requested Red Carpet Heels that Celebrity Stylists Love

View Slideshow Giuseppe Zanotti Amelia Platform sandal. Courtesy of brand

With the 2017 Academy Awards imminently approaching, we’re thinking about one thing: the shoes.

We can’t wait to see the footwear that Oscar-nominated stars such as Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, and more, will sport on the red carpet this Sunday. The 89th ceremony airs 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

October 2016: Jaime King opted for silver Sophia Webster sandals called Rosalind at the Catalina Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

While we don’t know what exactly our favorite actresses will being wearing, we do have a little idea of what they might be rocking on their feet for the occasion. Some of the most-loved shoes that celebrity stylists request for their clients for the red carpet include Christian Louboutin’s Blakissima sandal, Giuseppe Zanotti’s Amelia pink velvet clogs with mirrored silver platform, and Sophia Webster’s Rosalind crystal-heel satin sandals.

Christian’s Louboutin’s Blakissima sandal was named after red-sole devotee, Blake Lively. The shoe, with it’s T-strap and wrap around ankle feature, is said to be “inspired by the star’s feminine glamour.” Finished with a signature Louboutin bow, the black patent-leather pump is pure perfection.

Christian Louboutin Blakissima heel. Courtesy of brand

Christian Louboutin Blakissima sandal, $895; christianlouboutin.com

For a totally different, but equally stunning look, Giuseppe Zanotti’s pink velvet mirrored platforms add extra height under a gown for anyone that needs it. The sky-high heels are a statement all on their own.

Giuseppe Zanotti Amelia Platform sandal. Courtesy of brand

Giuseppe Zanotti Pink velvet clog with mirrored silver platform, $795; giuseppezanotti.com

And for a style with a bit of bling, Sophia Webster’s Rosalind shoe with crystal heels, are sure to make anyone that wears them feel like a million bucks.

Sophia Webster Rosalind Satin Crystal heel. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Sophia Webster Rosalind Crystal-Heel Satin Sandals, $495; saksfifthavenue.com

Fore more of the most-requested red carpet heels from celeb stylists, peep the gallery.