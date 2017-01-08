Miss Golden Globe Through the Years

View Slideshow From left to right: Melanie Griffith with daughters Stella Banderas and Dakota Johnson. REX Shutterstock.

Miss Golden Globe has been a highly coveted spot for almost as long as the awards have taken place. Each year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chooses a celebrity’s child to be Miss Golden Globe and help assist in handing out the trophies on stage. It’s an important role to fill and Sylvester Stallone has made sure that his daughters take their duties seriously today at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

This year’s Miss Golden Globes : Sophia Rose Stallone, Sistine Rose Stallone and Scarlet Rose Stallone. REX Shutterstock

Seeing that this year’s Miss Golden Globes, Scarlet, 14, Sistine, 18, and Sophia, 20, don’t fall on stage, the “Rocky” star had the sisters in training for the occasion. Some of the drills he put them through included strutting in heels.

“He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day,” Scarlet told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “He doesn’t want me to fall.”

We’re sure the sisters won’t disappoint and we can’t wait to see what heels they’ll be rocking.

Let’s take a look at some Miss Golden Globes alums and their moment in the spotlight.

Last year Jamie Foxx’s gorgeous daughter Corrine Bishop held the spot and stunned in this ethereal gown.

Corrine Bishop REX Shutterstock

The year before it was Kelsey Grammer’s daughter, “Awkward” actress Greer Grammer, who had the gig.

Greer Grammer REX Shutterstock

In 2010, Mavis Spencer, daughter of actress Alfre Woodard and writer Roderick Spencer, held the spot. She hit the red carpet in a pair of silver sandals that had bow detail.

And back in 2006 before “Fifty Shades” fame, Dakota Johnson took on the showbiz tradition and walked the red carpet with her mom, Melanie Griffith.

Dakota Johnson REX Shutterstock

Back in 2004, “Field of Dreams” actor Kevin Costner’s daughter Lily had on silver sandals when she was Miss Golden Globe.

