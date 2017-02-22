Best Baby Bump Oscars Red Carpet Styles Through the Years

View Slideshow Natalie Portman at the 2011 Oscars. REX Shutterstock

Natalie Portman has had quite a bit of experience walking the red carpet with a baby bump — and in style no less.

So the 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her second child with Benjamin Millepied, will likely take some fashion cues from her past when she hits the red carpet at the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday in Los Angeles, where she’s among the contenders in the Best Actress category for her performance in “Jackie.”

Natalie Portman in “Jackie.” Courtesy of 20th Century Fox.

The award show will air at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

From her white Dior gown at the SAG Awards to her beautifully embellished yellow gown at the Golden Globes, the Oscar-nominated star has been killing the pregnancy red carpet style game.

We can’t wait to see what the mom-to-be will be wearing on Oscar night, but in the mean time, FN rounded up some of the best maternity dresses and red carpet style statements through the years.

Natalie Portman looks as pretty as ever in this Rodarte gown and Jimmy Choo sandals at the 2011 Oscars REX Shutterstock

At the Oscars in 2011, the actress donned a gorgeous plum-colored gown by Rodarte.

Keira Knightley stuns in this ethereal Valentino Haute Couture gown at the 2015 Oscars. REX Shutterstock

Two years ago, Keira Knightley wowed in this ethereal Valentino Haute Couture gown at the Oscars.

Kerry Washington looks like a dream wearing a gown by Jason Wu with crystal embellished heels at the 2014 Ocsars. REX Shutterstock

Back in 2014, Kerry Washington wore this stunning gown by Jason Wu paired with crystal-embellished heels at the Academy Awards.

