Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Rocked Matching Outfits With Their Twins at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Mariah Carey made her red carpet fashion statement a real family affair.
The grand diva stepped out in well-coordinated head-to-toe looks today with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
“Excited to take #demkids to the Kids’ Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜 #KidsChoiceAwards” she captioned a photo on Instagram, showing off her mommy-and-me complementary rose gold footwear — with the pop star in Sophia Webster’s butterfly wing heels and her mini-me daughter in a children’s flat.
The updated Chiara sandals from the label’s new season are designed in rose gold metallic leather.
Featuring an embroidered butterfly wing style around the counter, an ankle strap and a 4-inch heel, the footwear retails for $675 on the brand’s website.
The Grammy winner completed the looks with matching dark blue Adidas tracksuit mini dress — with the mother-of-two styling hers zipped low to expose a plunging neckline, and her daughter Monroe teamed the outfit with white stockings.
Meanwhile, former “America’s Got Talent” host Nick and his mini-me son Moroccan also went with a sportswear theme, both donning bright orange hoodies and shorts. The duo rocked Timberland-style customized boots that featured the Nickelodeon logo.