Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Rocked Matching Outfits With Their Twins at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Mariah Carey with Nick Canon and their twins Monroe and Moroccan at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Mariah Carey made her red carpet fashion statement a real family affair.

The grand diva stepped out in well-coordinated head-to-toe looks today with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and their children Monroe and Moroccan at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜 #KidsChoiceAwards A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

“Excited to take #demkids to the Kids’ Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜 #KidsChoiceAwards” she captioned a photo on Instagram, showing off her mommy-and-me complementary rose gold footwear — with the pop star in Sophia Webster’s butterfly wing heels and her mini-me daughter in a children’s flat.

The updated Chiara sandals from the label’s new season are designed in rose gold metallic leather.

Mariah Carey at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Featuring an embroidered butterfly wing style around the counter, an ankle strap and a 4-inch heel, the footwear retails for $675 on the brand’s website.

The Grammy winner completed the looks with matching dark blue Adidas tracksuit mini dress — with the mother-of-two styling hers zipped low to expose a plunging neckline, and her daughter Monroe teamed the outfit with white stockings.

Detail of Mariah Carey’s shoes at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, former “America’s Got Talent” host Nick and his mini-me son Moroccan also went with a sportswear theme, both donning bright orange hoodies and shorts. The duo rocked Timberland-style customized boots that featured the Nickelodeon logo.