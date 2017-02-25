Michelle Williams Had an Incredible Red Carpet Style Transformation Over the Years

View Slideshow Michelle Williams on the red carpet over the years. (2017, left; 1998, right). REX Shutterstock.

Michelle Williams has seldom made a wrong fashion move throughout her career.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton and often wears Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs on the red carpet, always seems to make a bit of a statement when she steps out. The “Manchester by the Sea” actress isn’t afraid of color (see below), tends to don a little shimmer and sparkle for special occasions, and has been known to show a bit of leg when hitting the red carpet.

Michelle Williams attends a movie premiere in 1998 rocking sandals with a fuzzy strap across the toe. REX Shutterstock

Who could forget when Williams wore a marigold dress by Vera Wang to the 2006 Academy Awards? Complete with a bold red lip, the look was perfection alongside Heath Ledger (who died in 2008).

Michelle Williams wears a marigold gown at the Academy Awards with Heath Ledger in 2006. REX Shutterstock

At the 2012 Academy Awards the actress stepped out in a stunning red strapless gown by Louis Vuitton, which is said to have taken 300 hours to make.

Michelle Williams steps out in red again for the 2012 Academy Awards. REX Shutterstock

Furthermore, at the 2016 Met Ball, the star donned a full head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look for the event.

Michelle Williams wearing Louis Vuitton at the Met Ball in 2016. REX Shutterstock

At the 2017 SAG Awards, Williams stepped out in another incredible look from Louis Vuitton accompanied by her long time best friend, Busy Phillips.

Michelle Williams shows some shoe with best friend, Busy Philipps at the 2017 SAG Awards. REX Shutterstock

For more of Michelle Williams best red carpet looks, check out the gallery.