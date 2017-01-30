See What All the Stars Are Wearing On the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow Michelle Dockery REX Shutterstock.

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards red carpet has kicked off and we’re anticipating the arrival of nominees such as Emma Stone, Amy Adams and Natalie Portman.

So far, the adorable “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has hit the red carpet in a ground-skimming red dress.

Millie Bobby Brown REX Shutterstock

Brown’s co-star Noah Schnapp was spotted in a pair of blue suede shoes, while “Downton Abbey” alum Michelle Dockery wowed in a colorful Elie Saab gown and Jimmy Choo Kaylee sandals.

Noah Schnapp REX Shutterstock

Michelle Dockery REX Shutterstock

More and more celebs will be arriving soon and we’re here to check out all their footwear.

Jackie Cruz REX Shutterstock

Check out the gallery below to see all the stars on the SAG Awards red carpet.

