See What All the Stars Are Wearing On the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

By / 1 hour ago
Michelle Dockery
The 23rd Annual SAG Awards red carpet has kicked off and we’re anticipating the arrival of nominees such as Emma Stone, Amy Adams and Natalie Portman.

So far, the adorable “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has hit the red carpet in a ground-skimming red dress.

Brown’s co-star Noah Schnapp was spotted in a pair of blue suede shoes, while “Downton Abbey” alum Michelle Dockery wowed in a colorful Elie Saab gown and Jimmy Choo Kaylee sandals.

More and more celebs will be arriving soon and we’re here to check out all their footwear.

Check out the gallery below to see all the stars on the SAG Awards red carpet.

