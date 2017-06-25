Celeb Style Statements on the BET Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards. REX Shutterstock

Stylish stars stepped out on the red carpet for the 2017 BET Awards today at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Among them, Lil Mama, LeToya Luckett, Kat Graham, Justine Skye, Dascha Polanco and more made fashionable arrivals.

Lil Mama wears champagne-colored mirrored platform sandals with a floor-length gown on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards REX Shutterstock

Nick Cannon kicked off the program’s pre-show coverage wearing studded gold slip-on shoes, and the actor called attention to striking look while feting entertainers. “Ya’ll see the shoes?” Cannon said. “Click my heels three times and we’ll be at the strip club,” he joked.

Dascha Polanco on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards. REX Shutterstock

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Polanco chatted with the host about her suit that she teamed with champagne-colored platform sandals. The jacket featured a large ruffled embellishment on one shoulder and a plunging neckline that put a generous amount of her cleavage on show. “Doing the couture things because I have curves,” she told the host.

Rapper Lil Mama had on a ladylike peach-colored floor-length princess gown that featured a sheer skirt and a bodice embellished with crystal detail. She completed the outfit with mirrored champagne-colored platform sandals that incorporated a chunky block heel and think ankle strap.

LeToya Luckett on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards. REX Shutterstock

LeToya Luckett opted for a minimalist black sandal to complement a dramatic floral-print dress that featured a low-cut neckline, flared sleeves and a long train.

