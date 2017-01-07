4 Ways Lena Headey’s Shoe Style Is Like Her ‘Game of Thrones’ Character

Lena Headey Rex Shutterstock

British actress Lena Headey has a resumé full of formidable characters.

She was a fierce Spartan queen in “300,” a gun-toting momma in “Terminator: The Sarah Conner Chronicles” and a head-chopping aristocrat in “Pride & Prejudice & Zombies.”

But she is perhaps best known for her portrayal of ruthless schemer Cersei Lannister in the HBO epic “Game of Thrones.”

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey) being reunited in Kings Landing. HBO

The role catapulted her to a new level of fame and landed Headey her first Golden Globes nomination, for supporting actress in a TV series. She’ll go up against Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Thandie Newton and Olivia Colman on Sunday night.

In real life, the laid-back Headey bears little resemblance to power-hungry lioness Cersei (Headey, after all, spent her early childhood in Bermuda). But as we looked back at some of her best red-carpet shoe moments, we couldn’t help but notice a few similarities.

1. She likes to tower over lesser mortals.

In recent years, Headey has favored towering platform pumps as her red-carpet look. And at 5-foot-5, she doesn’t even really need them. Perhaps she just likes the height in order to intimidate others — much like Cersei, who wields enormous power through intimidation and manipulation.

Headey’s shoes of choice at the 2014 Emmy Awards were black platform peep-toes. Rex Shutterstock

2. She will do whatever is necessary.

When it comes to Cersei’s two favorite things — family and power — she will commit any number of sins to ensure their survival. Headey, meanwhile, was spotted committing a serious cardinal sin at the 2015 Emmy Awards to ensure her own comfort: She ditched her heels.

Lena Headey was spotted sans heels at the 2015 Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

3. She is loyal to those her serve her well.

For anyone in the public eye, trust is precarious thing. Cersei, for instance, trusts only her brother (and longtime lover) Jaime Lannister. For Headey, she relies on a select number of shoe brands — her most recent favorite has been Jimmy Choo. And if she finds a style she likes, she will wear it at multiple events.

Lena Headey wore the same shoes two days in a row, to a BAFTA event and a Golden Globes after-party in 2012. Rex Shutterstock

4. She commands your attention.

In her red-carpet appearances, Headey is always shaking things up with different hairstyles and unexpected looks. She’s also been experimental with her footwear over the years, including wearing a pair of neon Jamaica-inspired L.A.M.B. pumps. It could be worse. If Cersei wanted your attention, it could involve a visit from The Mountain.

Headey turned heads at the “Terminator” TV premiere in L.A.M.B. multicolor pumps. Rex Shutterstock

