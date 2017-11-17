Camila Cabello Glitters in Plunging Gown & More Celebs Who Sizzled at the Latin Grammys

Skechers ambassador Camila Cabello led the pack at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas yesterday, hitting the red carpet in an ethereal, semi-sheer gown, which she paired with silver pumps for a modern day princess look.
Cabello’s Monique Lhuillier gown featured a plunging neckline and glittery detailing. Silver pointy-toed Jimmy Choo pumps complemented the sparkly thread running through the dress.
Another stylish standout on the red carpet was Roselyn Sanchez, who co-hosted the show with Jamie Camil. Sanchez sported a floor-length Willfredo Gerardo gown that featured curve-flattering sheer paneling around the midriff.
“Orange Is the New Black” star Jackie Cruz showed off her toned legs in a barely-there, metallic minidress, which she paired with sky-high brown sandals for a revealing look.
See more styles on the red carpet at the 2017 Latin Grammys.
