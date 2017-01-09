Kerry Washington Drips With Sparkling Jewels From Head to Heels

Kerry Washington wearing Sophia Webster sandals and a Dolce & Gabbana dress. REX Shutterstock.

Not only did Kerry Washington glitter in gold — she also sparkled from top to bottom in jewelry, too.

To no one’s surprise, the “Confirmation” actress hit the red carpet today in chic style at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Her gold couture dress by Dolce & Gabbana incorporated chunky jewelry detail around the shoulders and waist, and the treatment. She accessorized with a simple diamond ring and a large round diamond earrings.

The final touch that completed the look was a striking D&G brooch that her stylist added on the black strap of one of her Sophia Webster sandals. Both of the shoes were already eye-catching with the luxury label’s crystal-trimmed 3-inch heels.

The “Rosalind Crystal” shoes retail for $495 online.

During an interview that aired live on Twitter, the actress said her Golden Globe-nominated role in HBO’s “Confirmation” as Anita Hill was also creatively fulfilling behind the camera.

“’Confirmation’ was my baby,” she shared. “I was producing and acting in it.”

The “Scandal” star offered fans of her ABC series a teaser on what’s to come on the Jan. 19 season premiere. “We return on the night of the election — and we shot this before the actual election,” she said. “No one’s going to believe it.”