Katy Perry Sizzled in Sandals — But Her Falling Dancer Brought Down the House

View Slideshow Katy Perry performs at the 2017 Brit Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 Brit Awards brought out some bombshell styles today in London.

Among them, Katy Perry arrived on the red carpet in a pair of sultry pink sandals that she teamed with a pink and gray Atelier Versace blazer and a matching fringe mini dress.

Katy Perry wears Versace on the red carpet at the 2017 Brit Awards REX Shutterstock.

There was no shortage of sparkles throughout the heavily embellished frock — from the beading around the bodice down to the shimmery fringe detail.

Pity that her style moment was overshadowed by yet another stage blunder-gone-viral later when she performed “Chained to the Rhythm” with Skip Marley. After changing into a striped suit and sneakers for the number, the shoe designer’s backup dancers were clad in oversized costumes that resembled houses — and one of the hoofers who couldn’t see clearly fell off the stage.

Katy Perry on the red carpet at the 2017 Brit Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Much like her 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show, in which a dancer dressed as a shark performed moves that were out of sync because of his costume, Twitter reacted en massee with fans sharing clips of the flub. Dubbed “Left Shark,” her backup dancer Bryan Gaw basked in Internet fame.

Rita Ora on the red carpet at the 2017 Brit Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Some of the other musicians who rocked the red carpet included Ellie Goulding, who arrived in a black and metallic halter dress with the pumps to match; Charli XCX had on crystal-studded pink sandals and a purple one-shoulder dress; and Rita Ora looked stunning in a heavily embellished green semi-sheer beaded gown and matching sandals.

