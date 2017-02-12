Kate Middleton Shines in Colossal Diamonds and Alexander McQueen Dress for BAFTA Red Carpet

Among all of the A-list stars at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards Awards (BAFTA), Kate Middleton shined the brightest.
The Duchess of Cambridge made a spectacular arrival today in London wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen teamed with colossal diamond earrings.
Featuring a customized Bardot neckline and jacquard fabric that incorporated a white floral design, the stunning black dress had a floor-length hem that covered her shoes. Not that it mattered — her earrings were the most eye-catching part of the ensemble.
The wife of Prince William had on a spectacular pair of pear-drop diamond earrings that featured a pink-toned bauble flanked by smaller, clear diamonds.
The style icon was in good company with other celebrities who opted for British brand McQueen, including Emily Blunt, who looked elegant in a medieval-inspired embroidered organza dress.
Other celebrities who cut stylish figures included Emma Stone, who hit the red carpet in pointed-toe heels teamed with a pearl ankle accessory.
Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Amy Adams and Tom Ford also attended the annual award ceremony, which honors outstanding achievement in entertainment.
Prince William, who looked sharp in a black suit and matching loafers, has served as BAFTA president since 2010.
