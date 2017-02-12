Kate Middleton Shines in Colossal Diamonds and Alexander McQueen Dress for BAFTA Red Carpet

View Slideshow Kate Middleton wears an Alexander McQueen dress teamed with massive sparkling earrings at the 2017 BAFTA red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Among all of the A-list stars at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards Awards (BAFTA), Kate Middleton shined the brightest.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a spectacular arrival today in London wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen teamed with colossal diamond earrings.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s incredible earrings. REX Shutterstock

Featuring a customized Bardot neckline and jacquard fabric that incorporated a white floral design, the stunning black dress had a floor-length hem that covered her shoes. Not that it mattered — her earrings were the most eye-catching part of the ensemble.

The wife of Prince William had on a spectacular pair of pear-drop diamond earrings that featured a pink-toned bauble flanked by smaller, clear diamonds.

The style icon was in good company with other celebrities who opted for British brand McQueen, including Emily Blunt, who looked elegant in a medieval-inspired embroidered organza dress.

Other celebrities who cut stylish figures included Emma Stone, who hit the red carpet in pointed-toe heels teamed with a pearl ankle accessory.

Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Amy Adams and Tom Ford also attended the annual award ceremony, which honors outstanding achievement in entertainment.

Emily Blunt wears Alexander McQueen and poses with her husband, John Krasinski. REX Shutterstock

Emma Stone wears pointed-toe heels and a pearl ankle accessory. REX Shutterstock

Prince William, who looked sharp in a black suit and matching loafers, has served as BAFTA president since 2010.

