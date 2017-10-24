See the Best of Celebrity Style at the Karl Lagerfeld Celebration With Bella and Gigi Hadid

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Karl Lagerfeld, Duckie Thot V Magazine dinner in honor of Karl Lagerfeld. Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutters

A big party was thrown in honor of Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld — and famous faces like Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, and Bella and Gigi Hadid showed up.

The Hadid sisters walked into the event in coordinated Chanel winter coats — Gigi in a tweed coat with the iconic double-C belt buckle and Bella in a black lambskin with a beige collar. On her feet, Gigi wore sparkly pewter sock boots while Bella opted for simple black stiletto pumps. Many of the A-list guests also wore Chanel to celebrate the legendary designer, who showed up in a sequined black blazer and silver gloves.

Held at New York’s The Standard hotel by “V” Magazine, the event was a red carpet affair with all the models who walked the Chanel catwalk in recent years. DJ Leigh Lezark was in charge of the music for the night, with guests rocking out on a dance floor with paper cut-outs of Lagerfeld’s face.

In one of the party’s most anticipated performances, Carey sang a version of her 1993 song “Hero” in a sparkly black floor-length gown. Famous moms Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid were also some of the faces to show up.

