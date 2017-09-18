Jessica Biel & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks on the Emmys Red Carpet

View Slideshow Jessica Biel on the 2017 Emmys red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

One of the best accessories of the 2017 Emmy Awards night was a pair of pins. Celebrities who stomped out on the red carpet on Sunday highlighted flirty hemlines, slick heels and plenty of leg to complete the look.

Jessica Biel sizzled in a mixed-media gown that incorporated silver, sequins, fringe and blush mesh materials. The actress had a high slit that was cut down from the upper thigh, exposing a generous amount of her legs and her sparkling silver sandals.

Jessica Biel wears a silver and blush gown with sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Ariel Winter showed off both of her legs in a double-slit dress that featured a halter-style neckline. The actress completed the look with a platform sandal.

Ariel Winter wears a dress with two slits and sandals. Rex Shutterstock

“Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones has on a black Christian Siriano gown that had a high slit on one side of her leg. Jones teamed the dress with minimalist black sandals.

Leslie Jones wears a Christian Siriano gown with sandals. Rex Shutterstock

