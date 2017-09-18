Jessica Biel & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks on the Emmys Red Carpet

One of the best accessories of the 2017 Emmy Awards night was a pair of pins. Celebrities who stomped out on the red carpet on Sunday highlighted flirty hemlines, slick heels and plenty of leg to complete the look.
Jessica Biel sizzled in a mixed-media gown that incorporated silver, sequins, fringe and blush mesh materials. The actress had a high slit that was cut down from the upper thigh, exposing a generous amount of her legs and her sparkling silver sandals.
Ariel Winter showed off both of her legs in a double-slit dress that featured a halter-style neckline. The actress completed the look with a platform sandal.
“Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones has on a black Christian Siriano gown that had a high slit on one side of her leg. Jones teamed the dress with minimalist black sandals.
