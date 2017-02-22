Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: Couple Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

Since 2007, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been pretty much attached at the hip — and we’re not complaining.

The beautiful and talented couple, married in 2012, make a fabulously stylish pair. From the streets to the red carpet, the twosome always dress to impress. So we expect things will be no different on Sunday at the 89th Academy Awards, where Timberlake’s song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is nominated for Best Original Song. The ceremony will air live at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

At the Golden Globes in January, Timberlake’s main squeeze wore a stunning embellished gown with a plunging neckline from Elie Saab Haute Couture paired with black sandals, while the singer looked dapper in a black and gray tux.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

Last year, the couple wowed at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party; Timberlake in an amazing tux by Tom Ford and Biel wearing a gown from Zuhair Murad with gorgeous pumps.

The couple attends the <em>Vanity Fair</em> Oscars Party last year. REX Shutterstock

At the Met Ball in 2012, Biel stepped out in a dress from Prada, while Timberlake went for a tux by Tom Ford for the occasion.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the Met Ball in 2012. REX Shutterstock

