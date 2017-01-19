Watch JLo Impressively Glide Up Stairs in Sky-High Pumps and a Long Bib Dress for People’s Choice Award

Ascending a staircase to pick up an award isn’t the most graceful task for some celebrities. But leave it to Jennifer Lopez to show ‘em how it’s done.
Clad in a pair of towering Brian Atwood pumps, the singer-actress nearly floated up the stage today in Los Angeles when she claimed her statue for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. And she did it in a long, dramatically glamorous Reem Acra bib dress.
She looked stunned from her seat when her name was announced, but her reaction was like that of a true diva. Without missing a beat, she elegantly lifted the long train of her gown upon standing up and then marched ahead to claim her prize.
No tripping, no stumbling and no awkward, limited movement of her feet occurred.
After eight People’s Choice Award nominations throughout her career, she won the honor for her “Shades of Blue” series on NBC.
In the drama Lopez plays a detective secretly working in an anti-corruption unit who finds members of her team on the wrong side of the law.
Earlier in the day she was busy promoting the show in Pasadena, Calif., at the TCA Winter Press Tour.
For the occasion, the entertainer sizzled in an Osman Studio white blouse, a Gucci leather buckle mini skirt and a pair of Christian Louboutin Baila Spike sandals to match.
The leather point-toe shoes incorporate silver mini stud detail. Featuring a 4-inch heel and sling-back profile, the shoes retail for $995.