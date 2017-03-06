Katy Perry Did a High Kick in Jimmy Choo Heels and More Best Dressed Celebs at iHeartRadio Music Awards

By / 56 mins ago
katy perry dress iheartradio music awards View Slideshow
Katy Perry wears a strapless gown featuring metallic detail on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award.
REX Shutterstock.

Katy Perry led the style parade today on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles with a spectacular arrival.

The shoe designer donned what at appeared to be a gown, but showed with a high kick of her Jimmy Choo heel that her August Getty Atelier pleated skirt was actually pant legs.

Related
Here's How to Watch the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

katy perry iheartradio music awards 2017 red carpetKaty Perry wears a strapless gown featuring metallic detail on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award. REX Shutterstock.

Taking to Instagram, her stylist Jamie Mizrahi joked with fans that “it’s a dress…” and followed up with a photo of the pop star’s kick, revealing that the silhouette fooled the eyes.

“Jk they’re pants,” Mizrahi wrote in the caption.

katy perry dress iheartradio music awards 2017 red carpet pantsKaty Perry kicks up her Jimmy Choo heels clad in an August Getty Atelier jumpsuit at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

#KPSupplies #iheartradio

A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) on

The shoe designer later switched into a red pant suit by Stella McCartney that included fringe detail on the blazer, and she completed the look with sequined sneakers.

Laura Marano iheartradio music awards 2017 red carpetLaura Marano wears a black and metallic print mini dress with black booties on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, actress-singer Laura Marano had on a black and silver Marc Jacobs spring 2017 dress teamed with black booties. Noah Cyrus, who is singer Miley’s younger sister, arrived in Marc Jacobs’ sky-high strappy platform heels.

noah cyrus iheartradio music awards 2017 red carpet shoesNoah Cyrus wears a graphic print dress with strappy Marc Jacobs platforms on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award. REX Shutterstock.
noah cyrus iheartradio music awards 2017 red carpet shoesDetail of Noah Cyrus’ Marc Jacobs platforms on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award.

Christina Milian looked sultry in a spring 2016 silver mini dress by Rubin Singer with Christian Louboutin heels.

Click through the gallery to see more style statements from the show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s