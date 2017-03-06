Katy Perry Did a High Kick in Jimmy Choo Heels and More Best Dressed Celebs at iHeartRadio Music Awards

View Slideshow Katy Perry wears a strapless gown featuring metallic detail on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award. REX Shutterstock.

Katy Perry led the style parade today on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles with a spectacular arrival.

The shoe designer donned what at appeared to be a gown, but showed with a high kick of her Jimmy Choo heel that her August Getty Atelier pleated skirt was actually pant legs.

Taking to Instagram, her stylist Jamie Mizrahi joked with fans that “it’s a dress…” and followed up with a photo of the pop star’s kick, revealing that the silhouette fooled the eyes.

“Jk they’re pants,” Mizrahi wrote in the caption.

The shoe designer later switched into a red pant suit by Stella McCartney that included fringe detail on the blazer, and she completed the look with sequined sneakers.

Meanwhile, actress-singer Laura Marano had on a black and silver Marc Jacobs spring 2017 dress teamed with black booties. Noah Cyrus, who is singer Miley’s younger sister, arrived in Marc Jacobs’ sky-high strappy platform heels.

Christina Milian looked sultry in a spring 2016 silver mini dress by Rubin Singer with Christian Louboutin heels.



