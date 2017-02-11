Adele Went Barefoot at Her Big Grammy Award-Winning Night — And More Iconic Style Moments

Adele at the 2012 Grammys.
Adele at the 2012 Grammys.
With the 59th annual Grammy Awards commencing tomorrow, we can’t help but reminisce on years past.

The unapologetic glamour, the unforgettable speeches, the iconic gowns — and of course, the stars who singlehandedly made history by bringing home not one, not two, but several golden trophies.

Adele at the 2012 Grammy Awards.Adele at the 2012 Grammy Awards. REX Shutterstock

Chances are, you remember some of these truly jaw-dropping moments in music. But if not, we’re here to take you down memory lane to highlight the artists who made Grammys history ahead of the big show, airing 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

In 2012, Adele wowed in a navy Burberry gown as she took home six Grammys that night, matching Beyoncé’s record from 2004.

grammy 2012 adele awards shoes barefootAdele removes her heels backstage at the 2012 Grammy Awards. REX Shutterstock

The moment the British songbird made her way backstage to address media, she kicked off her heels and took advantage of her floor-length gown’s hem that nearly concealed her bare feet.

Speaking of Beyoncé at the 2004 Grammys — here, she is matching her six awards, in head-to-toe gold. The superstar stunned in a gown designed by her mother, Tina Knowles for the occasion.

Beyonce at the 2004 Grammys.Beyoncé at the 2004 Grammys. REX Shutterstock

Then, back in 1999, Lauryn Hill made waves in this Giorgio Armani two-pieced outfit as she picked up five Grammys that night.

Lauryn Hill stunned in a Giorgio Armani two-pieced outfit at the 1999 Grammys.Lauryn Hill stunned in a Giorgio Armani two-pieced outfit at the 1999 Grammys. REX Shutterstock

