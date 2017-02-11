Here’s Where to Watch the 2017 NAACP Image Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live

Loretta Divine (left) and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon. REX Shutterstock.

Outstanding achievement from multicultural talent in film, television, music, literature and more will be honored at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards, airing live at 9 p.m. on TV One.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) program will be hosted by “Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson, featuring a star-studded roster of attendees and nominees.

“Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross wears pointed-toe heels at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon. REX Shutterstock.

Guests include Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gina Rodriguez, Chrissy Teigen and Kerry Washington, among others.

“Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp wears flared trousers with Christian Louboutin heels at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon. REX Shutterstock.

Of course, the occasion will yield some spectacular style moments when the celebrities hit the red carpet in a live pre-show available to stream for free at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tvone.tv/imageawards.

Speaking to Footwear News at the NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon held Jan. 28 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp confessed that her role helps fuel her shoe addiction.

“They let me pick [wardrobe],” said the former “Girlfriends” star, who was a 2002 Image Awards nominee. “I love Louboutin and Jimmy Choo — I wear everything; Dolce & Gabanna and McQueen.”

In the “Lethal Weapon” series, Sharp plays stylish attorney Trish Murtaugh opposite Damon Wayans, who stars as her husband, Det. Roger Murtaugh.