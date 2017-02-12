Here’s Where to Watch the 2017 Grammy Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live

Ciara and Russell Wilson pose on the red carpet at the 2016 Grammys. REX Shutterstock.

Outstanding achievement in music will be honored at the 59th Grammy Awards, airing today at 8 p.m. ET on CBS with the “Late Late Show” carpool karaoke crooner James Corden serving as host.

There’s no doubt the ceremony will attract boldface name musicians in eye-catching form on the red carpet. And this year, the live preshow coverage will highlight fashion at 3 p.m. ET at Live.grammy.com.

James Corden will host the 2017 Grammy Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Tributes to late musicians Prince and George Michael will be featured during the ceremony, along with performances by Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Metallica, Adele, Bruno Mars and more.

Here, we roundup some ways to watch the 2017 red carpet and ceremony:

Prince and Beyonce performed at the 46th Grammy Awards. REX Shutterstock.

• CBS is streaming the ceremony at 8 p.m. live on CBS.com’s All Access platform. The network is currently offering a free one-week trial to its online service.

• CBSN will air a pre-show program at 6 p.m. ET on CBSNews.com.

• CBS All Access will stream the official “Grammy Red Carpet Live” show at 7:30 p.m. ET with hosts Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier.

• E! Live 360 will highlight red carpet fashion from all angles at 5:30 p.m. ET on the E! News app, available at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

• The E! cable network will broadcast live from the red carpet at 4 p.m. ET.