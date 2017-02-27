Halle Berry Has a Very Sensible Tip for Rocking Heels at the Oscars

Halle Berry at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 Oscars red carpet is underway and shoes have become a topic of conversation.

Actress and Academy Award-winner Halle Berry, who is set to present tonight, told Ryan Seacrest you need a practice run before walking on the Oscars stage. “You have to make sure you can make it up there,” she said, wearing an Atelier Versace gown.

Halle Berry on the Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock

It was a little different for fellow actress Scarlett Johansson, who is also scheduled to present an award during the show.

When asked by Seacrest if she wore heels during her Oscars rehearsal, she responded with a laugh, “What a ridiculous question.”

Scarlett Johnansson on the Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Turns out, she did not follow the Berry practice and skipped out on the heels. “I couldn’t have imagined to wear these shoes two days in a row,” she said. “Not that they are not gorgeous.”

Right after, Johansson and Berry crossed paths during a interview quick change and the two showed their mutual adoration for one another, exchanging compliments on their hair.

While Johansson’s pink Alaia gown covered her shoes, one thing is for sure — she’s not wearing sneakers. “They are definitely not Converse,” she added. “I’ll tell you that much.”

