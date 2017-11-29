10 Best Shoes From the 2017 FNAAs

View Slideshow Shoe styles at the 2017 FNAAs. Rex Shutterstock

There were plenty of great shoes at last night’s 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards (would one expect any less?), but the evening’s best looks were more about classic evening-appropriate sneakers and sleek, sophisticated boots and pumps than anything too outrageous and wacky — there were no towering ultra-platforms, feathers or vinyl to be found.

Here, the 10 best shoes from the FNAAs:

Justine Skye

The singer and actress — fresh off a Bahamas vacation with supermodel friends Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin — arrived in a pair of Fenty x Puma knit over-the-knee sock-boots that seemed all at once evening appropriate, sexy-sporty and cozy enough for the cold weather.

Justine Skye wears Fenty x Puma over-the-knee boots at the FNAAs. Shutterstock

A close-up of Skye’s sock/boot hybrid by Fenty x Puma. Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin

The model (who also just returned from the Bahamas getaway), arrived on the red carpet in a full look from Fendi that included a pair of nude sock-boots with a stiletto heel. The pale-blue, boxy shirtdress was a departures from Baldwin’s usual penchant for ultra-short, body-hugging numbers, and it was a more grown-up look that reflected her Style Influencer award, which she accepted later in the evening.

Hailey Baldwin in a Fendi shirtdress and nude ankle boots. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

A close-up of Baldwins nude, sock-like ankle boots with a stiletto heel. H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Georgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio of Attico

Attico’s co-designers Tordini and Ambrosio nabbed the Launch of the Year award and had, hands-down, one of the evening’s best looks overall, coordinating metallic and brightly-colored silk dresses that paired perfectly with their rhinestone-embellished slingbacks and metallic pink ankle-wrap pumps (all their own designs, of course).

Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio in coordinating Attico dresses and evening pumps. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

A close-up of the Attico duo’s chic coordinating pumps. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Skylar Diggins-Smith

The WNBA star presented Puma with the Marketer of the Year award, and she remained on-brand in a Fenty x Puma look (from Rihanna’s naughty-schoolgirl fall collection) that included a ribbed crop top and pointy-toed, lace-up booties.

Skylar Diggins-Smith in a crop top, metallic pants and Fenty x Puma lace-up booties. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

A shoe detail of the lace-up Fenty x Puma booties that Diggins-Smith sported for the night. H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Caroline Vreeland

The model presented Steve Madden with the Company of the Year award and sported a pair of black ankle boots embroidered with dragons on the side (by Madden, natch).

Caroline Vreeland in a strapless black dress and Steve Madden ankle boots. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Vreeland’s black ankle boots with an embellished dragon motif, by Steve Madden. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Maria Borges

The model stepped on the red carpet with Malone Souliers’s Roy Luwolt in a bright pink sheath dress and a pair of elegant open-heeled pumps by the brand.

Maria Borges and Roy Luwolt on the FNAA red carpet. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

A close-up of the gray suede and metallic open-heeled pumps by Malone Souliers that Borges wore for the evening. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Heron Preston

The menswear designer presented Virgil Abloh with the Shoe of the Year award for his Air Jordan 1 with Nike, so naturally Preston sported a pair from Abloh’s collaboration with the sneaker brand.

Heron Preston in a simple suit and Virgil Abloh for Nike sneakers on the FNAA red carpet. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Preston sported a pair of Virgil Abloh’s coveted Nike sneakers to present Abloh with the Shoe of the Year award. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Roopal Patel

The Saks Fifth Avenue fashion director wore a colorblocked silk dress by Attico to present the brand with its Launch of the Year award. She rocked a pair of glittery Gucci sneakers that made for one of the coolest and most colorful looks of the night.

Roopal Patel in a colorblocked silk dress by Attico. Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Patel’s glittery striped Gucci sneakers. H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Walt Frazier

The former NBA player certainly won for craziest outfit of the night, with a plush suit and wacky tie. But his velvet Pumas were an elegant accent and an evening footwear option that other men will hopefully try on the red carpet.

Walt Frazier in a blue suit and velvet Pumas on the red carpet. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

A close-up of Frazier’s velvet Pumas in midnight blue. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Stan Smith

It would be a shame to not include one of the evening’s biggest stars, Stan Smith, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Of course, Smith showed up in a fresh-out-of-the-box pair of his legendary kicks and was showered with adoration the entire night (especially from Baldwin, a big fan of the sneakers, who had a fan girl moment with Smith early on in the night. It wasn’t the first time — and it certainly will not be the last — that the ubiquitous footwear will make a red carpet appearance.

Stan Smith in a pair of his classic Adidas Stan Smiths on the red carpet. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

