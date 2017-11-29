Hailey Baldwin Kisses Tabitha Simmons’ Baby Bump and More Moments You Didn’t See at the 2017 FNAAs

By /
[Hailey Baldwin and Tabitha Simmons] 2017 View Slideshow
Hailey Baldwin and Tabitha Simmons at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards.
Rex Shutterstock

Designers, famous faces and stunning shoes all came together at our 31st annual 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Tuesday night in N.Y. Along with photos of stars like Virgil Abloh, Stan Smith and Hailey Baldwin accepting their awards, social media buzzed with shots of some of the biggest names in the footwear industry.

See other great Instagram moments from our 2017 FNAA ceremony below.

Related
Virgil Abloh Applauds 'Intern Spirit' Throughout His FNAA Shoe of the Year Speech

One of the most popular photos of the night was of Hailey Baldwin kissing Tabitha Simmons’ pregnant belly, which Baldwin shared on her own Instagram.

Attico’s Giorgia Tordini and co-designer Gilda Ambrosio matched their shoes to their dresses in two of the most stylish outfits of the night:

After presenting Alexa Chung with her award, Derek Blasberg shared this photo of her on Instagram:

Tennis legend Stan Smith reposted one of Footwear News‘ photos of him giving Baldwin a high-five:

👋🏻 high fives all around. @footwearnews @haileybaldwin @ffanyshoeshow #FNAA31 #FN🏆#adidas

A post shared by Stan Smith (@stansmithonline) on

Barneys fashion director Marina Larroude shared a photo of herself with Designer of  the Year winner Gianvito Rossi:

From last night, celebrating @footwearnews designer of the year @gianvitorossi.

A post shared by Marina Larroude (@marinalarroude) on

Rossi also shared this video of his acceptance speech:

Virgil Abloh gave a passionate speech about “intern spirit” after accepting the 2017 Shoe of the Year award.

Off-White™ recipient of the @footwearnews "Shoe Design of the Year" for the @Nike Air Jordan 1 last night

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on

DJ Clark Kent posted this photo of himself with Walt Frazier:

Always Great The See The Original Fresh GOD, Walt “Clyde” Frazier @clydefrazier. #FNAA31

A post shared by DJ Clark Kent (@djclarkkent) on

Showing up in coordinated outfits with Brooklyn Beckham, Chloë Grace Moretz posted this photo of her preparation for the awards ceremony:

Awards show-ready with #CoachTheFragrance. #CoachNY #FNAA31 @coach

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on


See more guests on the red carpet at the 2017 FNAAs.