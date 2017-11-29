Hailey Baldwin Kisses Tabitha Simmons’ Baby Bump and More Moments You Didn’t See at the 2017 FNAAs

Designers, famous faces and stunning shoes all came together at our 31st annual 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Tuesday night in N.Y. Along with photos of stars like Virgil Abloh, Stan Smith and Hailey Baldwin accepting their awards, social media buzzed with shots of some of the biggest names in the footwear industry.
See other great Instagram moments from our 2017 FNAA ceremony below.
One of the most popular photos of the night was of Hailey Baldwin kissing Tabitha Simmons’ pregnant belly, which Baldwin shared on her own Instagram.
Attico’s Giorgia Tordini and co-designer Gilda Ambrosio matched their shoes to their dresses in two of the most stylish outfits of the night:
Probably one of the most special nights of my life! Thank you @footwearnews @michael_atmore for the award ‘Launch of the year’ we are truly honored and humbled to receive such recognition with @the_attico. Thank you everyone who believed in us and helped this project taking shape and grow. So grateful! Thank you for who came last night to support, all the Attico ladies sitting at our table and my boyfriend @tobiasnathan for being always on my side. Last but not least thankful to have @gildaambrosio as a partner, we are the best team! 💗 Love #FNAA31 #LaunchOfTheYear #TheAttico
After presenting Alexa Chung with her award, Derek Blasberg shared this photo of her on Instagram:
Tennis legend Stan Smith reposted one of Footwear News‘ photos of him giving Baldwin a high-five:
Barneys fashion director Marina Larroude shared a photo of herself with Designer of the Year winner Gianvito Rossi:
Rossi also shared this video of his acceptance speech:
Virgil Abloh gave a passionate speech about “intern spirit” after accepting the 2017 Shoe of the Year award.
DJ Clark Kent posted this photo of himself with Walt Frazier:
Showing up in coordinated outfits with Brooklyn Beckham, Chloë Grace Moretz posted this photo of her preparation for the awards ceremony:
See more guests on the red carpet at the 2017 FNAAs.