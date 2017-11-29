Hailey Baldwin Kisses Tabitha Simmons’ Baby Bump and More Moments You Didn’t See at the 2017 FNAAs

View Slideshow Hailey Baldwin and Tabitha Simmons at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Designers, famous faces and stunning shoes all came together at our 31st annual 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Tuesday night in N.Y. Along with photos of stars like Virgil Abloh, Stan Smith and Hailey Baldwin accepting their awards, social media buzzed with shots of some of the biggest names in the footwear industry.

See other great Instagram moments from our 2017 FNAA ceremony below.

One of the most popular photos of the night was of Hailey Baldwin kissing Tabitha Simmons’ pregnant belly, which Baldwin shared on her own Instagram.

Since day 1 @tabithasimmons has been a part of my career and has always been THE absolute best and inspired me. Thank you for presenting me my award tonight 💙 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

Attico’s Giorgia Tordini and co-designer Gilda Ambrosio matched their shoes to their dresses in two of the most stylish outfits of the night:

After presenting Alexa Chung with her award, Derek Blasberg shared this photo of her on Instagram:

What do you call a shoe on crack? A high heel! Zinnng! 👠 Tonight I presented @alexachung with the Footwear News award for Launch of the Year partly cuz I adore her soul (sole) but mostly for all the shoe pun opportunities #fnaa31 A post shared by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

Tennis legend Stan Smith reposted one of Footwear News‘ photos of him giving Baldwin a high-five:

👋🏻 high fives all around. @footwearnews @haileybaldwin @ffanyshoeshow #FNAA31 #FN🏆#adidas A post shared by Stan Smith (@stansmithonline) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

Barneys fashion director Marina Larroude shared a photo of herself with Designer of the Year winner Gianvito Rossi:

From last night, celebrating @footwearnews designer of the year @gianvitorossi. A post shared by Marina Larroude (@marinalarroude) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Rossi also shared this video of his acceptance speech:

It was a great honor to be at the Footwear News Achievement Award for the second time and to be awarded as "Designer of the Year". I want to thank all those have collaborated to this great success and in particular @michael_atmore and all the @footwearnews team. #FNAA31 A post shared by Gianvito Rossi (@gianvitorossi) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Virgil Abloh gave a passionate speech about “intern spirit” after accepting the 2017 Shoe of the Year award.

Off-White™ recipient of the @footwearnews "Shoe Design of the Year" for the @Nike Air Jordan 1 last night A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:39am PST

DJ Clark Kent posted this photo of himself with Walt Frazier:

Always Great The See The Original Fresh GOD, Walt “Clyde” Frazier @clydefrazier. #FNAA31 A post shared by DJ Clark Kent (@djclarkkent) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Showing up in coordinated outfits with Brooklyn Beckham, Chloë Grace Moretz posted this photo of her preparation for the awards ceremony:

Awards show-ready with #CoachTheFragrance. #CoachNY #FNAA31 @coach A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:20pm PST



See more guests on the red carpet at the 2017 FNAAs.