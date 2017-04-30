Hailee Steinfeld’s Golden Moment, Natasha Bedingfield Twirls in Platforms & More Radio Disney Music Awards Style

View Slideshow Natasha Bedingfield, left, and Hailee Steinfeld, at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards today hit high notes with footwear on the red carpet.

Both young budding musicians and established hitmakers stepped out in style in Los Angeles for the fifth annual ceremony, which was pre-recorded and will air at 7 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel on Sunday.

Natasha Bedingfield wears a billowing orange dress teamed with iridescent platforms on the red carpet at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Natasha Bedingfield made a whimsical arrival in a billowing orange “highlighter pen” dress that she teamed with iridescent chunky platform sandals.

The pop star lifted the skirt by the hem and twirled the outfit around while spinning in her purple-metallic shoes, which featured two thick straps around the toes and a T-bar strap.

So much fun at Disney radio awards today . Here's another boomerang of my highlighter pen coloured dress. #RDMA dress by #olenadats💃 A post shared by Natasha Bedingfield (@natashabedingfield) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Hailee Steinfeld wears head-to-toe gold on the red carpet at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

“So much fun at Disney radio awards today,” she said on Instagram. “Here’s another boomerang of my highlighter pen coloured dress.”

Meanwhile, singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld was golden from head-to-toe, teaming a layered, button-down shirt dress with matching sandals that had thin straps around the ankle and toe bed, and a thin stiletto heel.

Noah Cyrus wears a deconstructed kimono-inspired black and white mini dress with platform sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Noah Cyrus had on a deconstructed kimono-style ensemble that featured a belted mini dress with embroidered floral detail and roomy sleeves that incorporated black lace panels. The singer completed the look with black patent leather platform sandals by Ruthie Davis.

Jake Paul rocks white sneakers with a black blazer, white T-shirt and black jeans on the red carpet at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Other celebrity guests included Nick Jonas, Jake Paul, Olympian Laurie Hernandez, Dove Cameron, Camila Cabello and more.

