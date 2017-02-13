These Are the Eye-Catching Style Statements at the 2017 Grammy Red Carpet

View Slideshow From left to right: Joy Villa, Girl Crush and Ceelo Green made eye-catching style statements at the 2017 Grammy Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The Grammy Awards bring out some daring looks. And today, the red carpet style parade at the 59th annual ceremony in Los Angeles was no exception.

Singer Joy Villa made one of the most dramatic arrivals of the night. Wrapped in a white cape, the entertainer removed the piece and revealed a patriotic ensemble designed by Andre Soriano that celebrated President Donald Trump’s slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

Joy Villa wears a “Trump” gown designed by Andre Soriano that she teamed with silver glitter platform sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards REX Shutterstock.

The figure-hugging number was emblazoned with “Trump” in silver bead detail along the flared skirt. Though her heels were mostly covered, the musician completed the look with glittery platform sandals.

Soriano created another striking ensemble that took inspiration in electro pop — a one-shoulder see-through dress that incorporated CD embellishment.

Singer Jacqueline Van Bierk rocked a one-shoulder see-through dress that incorporated CD embellishment at the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

“Having a Blast at the#grammys2017 wearing my inspirations!” singer Jacqueline Van Bierk captioned an Instagram photo of the look.

Though the night was in honor of the Grammy, it looked like Ceelo Green had the Oscar statue on his mind. The crooner teamed a pair of black shoes with a gold outfit — and a mask to match.

Cee Lo Green dressed in a gold costume on the red carpet. AP Images

“Ex’s & Oh’s,” hitmaker Elle King channeled flower power with head-to-toe pink petals that were adorned on her dress and hair accessory.

Meanwhile, blonde entertainer Girl Crush marched out like a candy-coated explosion. The musician had on a pink bralette teamed with a voluminous skirt that was adorned with multicolor balls.

Girl Crush has on a pink bralette with a voluminous skirt decorated with multicolor balls at the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

