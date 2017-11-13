Glamour Women of the Year Awards Start Off With Star-Studded Cocktail Party

View Slideshow Ashley Graham and Zendaya attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Rex Shutterstock

To start off the annual Glamour Women of the Year awards, the popular fashion magazine hosted a cocktail party at Barneys department store.

The star-studded affair brought together some of the most powerful women in fashion, politics, and entertainment — actress Zendaya, model Ashley Graham, businesswoman Arianna Huffington, journalist Christiane Amanpour, and Democratic political staffer Huma Abedin were some of the most famous faces to attend.

Recognized for her advances in plus-size modeling at last year’s awards ceremony, Graham wore a blue satin dress and pink satin heels and spoke about the need for women to break boundaries when stepping up to positions of power.

“Women who are just being themselves, people are calling brave,” Graham said. “I think we have to step away from that and let women be women for who they are because of their strength.”

Dressed in a sequined beige pantsuit with black feather trim and black strappy heels, Zendaya also had one of the most stylish outfits from the cocktail party. Held against a floral backdrop at Barneys’ Manhattan location, the cocktail event served as a precursor to Glamour‘s annual awards ceremony, which will be held at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Monday night.

See more styles from the Glamour Women of the Year Awards cocktail party in our gallery above.