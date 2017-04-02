Paris Jackson Rocked a Peacock-Inspired Sheer Gown & More Best Dressed Celebs at GLAAD Media Awards

View Slideshow Paris Jackson attends the GLAAD Media Awards. REX Shutterstock

The stars aligned in support of the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards, which celebrated fair and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

And the ceremony held on Saturday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., attracted sleek style statements on the red carpet.

Paris Jackson wears Yanina Couture’s “Bird of Happiness” peacock-inspired gown with silver Stuart Weitzman sandals to the GLAAD Media Awards REX Shutterstock.

Paris Jackson looked chic in Yanina Couture’s “Bird of Happiness” sheer multi-color dress teamed with silver Stuart Weitzman platforms.

Patricia Arquette, who was honored with the Vanguard Award, looked elegant in a one-shoulder floor-length dress and paid tribute to her late sister, trans actress Alexis Arquette. “Whatever mark I make in activism will always pale in the light of Alexis’ bravery and the light of every trans kid growing up in America,” she said during her acceptance speech. “She wanted to help move the world forward to a time in the future where every trans kid could live up to their full potential.”

Patricia Arquette was honored with the Vanguard Award (pictured with boyfriend Eric White) at the GLAAD Media Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, “Supergirl” actresses Chyler Leigh and Floriana Lima, who play girlfriends on the CW series, confessed that they’re thrifty shoppers.

“We’re in Canada and there is no Target, so there’s a lot of H&M and that’s more fun for me,” Leigh explained, “So I buy stuff for my kids, but at the same time it’s okay if it gets dirty. I don’t trust myself with a nice pair of sunglasses, so I’m not going to trust my kid.”

“Supergirl” stars Floriana Lima (left) and Chyler Leigh at the GLAAD Media Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Still, Lima did recently splurge on a pair of boldface name heels, but she’s getting plenty of mileage out of them. “I recently bought a pair of velvet Prada Mary Janes that I’m obsessed with and they are over priced, so I try to wear them with everything so that I can justify it,” she shared.

Victoria Justice wears an embellished gown and black sandals at the GLAAD Awards. REX Shutterstock

Victoria Justice rocked a bold fringe dress with bead detail and a pair of black sandals, and Gigi Gorgeous had on a halter-neck gown teamed with white peep-toe studded heels.

Gigi Gorgeous wears a black dress with a thigh-high slit and studded pumps. REX Shutterstock

Click to see more best dressed celebrities at the GLAAD Media Awards.