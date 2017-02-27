Real-Life 1940s Heiress Florence Foster Jenkins Created Her Own Wardrobe

Meryl Streep as Florence Foster Jenkins. Paramount

Seeing that “Florence Foster Jenkins” is a true story about a real woman, historical accuracy and attention to detail were of the utmost importance when Oscar-nominated costume designer Consolata Boyle was dressing Meryl Streep for the film. This is the second time Boyle has collaborated on a project with Steep as they worked together on “The Iron Lady” in 2011. Ultimately, the Best Costume Design honor went to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Also known for her work on Stephen Frears directed films like “The Queen,” which she was nominated for in 2007, and “Philomena,” the Irish designer had quite a task on her hands for this one. Jenkins, a New York heiress, was not only famous for her horrendous singing voice, but her unique and outlandish attire as well. Set in 1940s high society, Jenkins created all of her own bizarre flamboyant costumes entirely herself.

Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Paramount

Boyle tells The Telegraph, “She dressed the same as she had as a girl, before the various tragedies and darknesses affected her life. Her costumes were like her childhood dressing-up outfits, so everything was in very childish colors.”

Pumps, furs, flowers, ruffles, elaborate hats, a plethora of costume jewelry, and angel wings, were all apart of Jenkins persona. If we can say one thing for sure, it’s that Florence Foster Jenkins wardrobe demanded to be looked at.