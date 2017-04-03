Fergie Deconstructed This Runway Look From Head to Toe at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards

View Slideshow Fergie (left) wears head-to-toe Dsquared2; at right, a model hits the runway at Dsquared2's spring 2017 Milan Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Fergie took a look from the runway and made it her own on Sunday at The Daily Front Row Awards in Los Angeles.

The singer hit the red carpet in a head-to-toe ensemble by Dsquared2 that included a ruffled mini dress and sandals from the label’s spring 2017 presentation at Milan Fashion Week.

Fergie wears a head-to-toe look from Dsquared2’s spring 2017 collection on the red carpet at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

However, the shoe designer opted to play by her own style rules for the star-studded ceremony. Fergie’s version of the look did not include the rich colors, intricate design and other details that were sent down the runway. Instead, she went for a deconstructed style with the dress.

Dsquared2’s spring 2017 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

As for the heels, she removed some colors from around the eye ornaments and straps.

Fergie wears a head-to-toe look from Dsquared2’s spring 2017 collection, and Kim Kardashian wears Givenchy at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Fergie posed alongside Kim Kardashian and more boldface name celebrities at the soiree.

Meanwhile, Kardashian cut a chic figure in a white embroidered Givenchy dress teamed with peep-toe heels.

Nicki Minaj wears Versace ’s boots, belt, and jacket on the red carpet at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Nicki Minaj channeled Rapunzel with extra long hair extensions that reached below her knees. The rapper rocked sleek Versace boots that featured a red lace-up style and chunky block heels. She teamed the footwear with a black jacket from the brand. Fergie presented her with the Rebel award during the ceremony.

Paris Jackson looked chic in a little black dress teamed with Sophia Webster’s “Nicole” stilettos.

Paris Jackson wears Sophia Webster’s “Nicole” stilettos on the red carpet at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

