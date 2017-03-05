Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Sheer With Python Pumps & More Best Dressed Stars at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

By / 25 mins ago
2017 essence black women in hollywood View Slideshow
L-R: Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union at the 2017 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
The stars aligned at the 2017 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where sleek fashion statements were not spared. The 10th anniversary celebration was pre-recorded on Feb. 22 ahead of the Oscars and will air today at 10 p.m. on OWN.

Gabrielle Union, who served as the night’s host, was beaming in head-to-toe Prada, donning a black and silver dress teamed with black embellished peep-toe pumps.

Gabrielle UnionEssence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Feb 2017WEARING PRADAGabrielle Union wearing head-to-toe Prada at the 2017 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards. REX Shutterstock.
gabrielle union prada essence black women in hollywood awards 2017Gabrielle Union wears black peep toe pumps by Prada at the 10th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Speaking to Footwear News at the ceremony, the wife of Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade said competition is fierce in their household as she tries to keep up with the baller’s many endorsements.

“I’m just trying to keep up with my husband,” Union shared. “Every day I’m like, ‘Dammit, you have added another brand?’ Back to the drawing board.”

Meanwhile, “Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in a rather avant-garde tulle dress, which she paired with fabulous pink python pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin.

tracee ellis rossTracee Ellis Ross wears an avant-garde dress paired with Louboutin heels to the 2017 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. REX Shutterstock.
tracee ellis ross essence black women in hollywood awards 2017Detail of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Christian Louboutin heels at the 10th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Singer and “Hidden Figures” actress, Janelle Monáe, donned a black, white and yellow suit for the event, where she was honored with the Breakthrough Award.

janelle monaeJanelle Monae in a white suit at the 2017 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. REX Shutterstock.

HBO “Insecure” creator-star Issa Rae, who was awarded the Vanguard Award, chose a sexy and elegant black embellished dress for the occasion.

issa raeIssa Rae was awarded the Vanguard Award. REX Shutterstock

Viola Davis, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Fences,” went with a bold bright pink floor-length gown for the awards, where she was a presenter.

viola davisViola Davis stuns in a bright pink dress. REX Shutterstock

Davis’ “How to Get Away With Murder” co-star wore an ethereal white gown for the awards, where she was awarded with the Lincoln Shining Star Award.

Aja Naomi KingAja Naomi King wears an ethereal white gown. REX Shutterstock.

