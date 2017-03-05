Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Sheer With Python Pumps & More Best Dressed Stars at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

The stars aligned at the 2017 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where sleek fashion statements were not spared. The 10th anniversary celebration was pre-recorded on Feb. 22 ahead of the Oscars and will air today at 10 p.m. on OWN.
Gabrielle Union, who served as the night’s host, was beaming in head-to-toe Prada, donning a black and silver dress teamed with black embellished peep-toe pumps.
Speaking to Footwear News at the ceremony, the wife of Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade said competition is fierce in their household as she tries to keep up with the baller’s many endorsements.
“I’m just trying to keep up with my husband,” Union shared. “Every day I’m like, ‘Dammit, you have added another brand?’ Back to the drawing board.”
Meanwhile, “Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in a rather avant-garde tulle dress, which she paired with fabulous pink python pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin.
Singer and “Hidden Figures” actress, Janelle Monáe, donned a black, white and yellow suit for the event, where she was honored with the Breakthrough Award.
HBO “Insecure” creator-star Issa Rae, who was awarded the Vanguard Award, chose a sexy and elegant black embellished dress for the occasion.
Viola Davis, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Fences,” went with a bold bright pink floor-length gown for the awards, where she was a presenter.
Davis’ “How to Get Away With Murder” co-star wore an ethereal white gown for the awards, where she was awarded with the Lincoln Shining Star Award.