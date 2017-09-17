Emmys Red Carpet Looked Very Different 10 Years Ago

Ten years ago, the Emmys looked completely different — and not just because few of the same shows are still on TV.
The most popular red carpet look for actresses? A jewel-toned satin gown with a cinched waist.
One actress to conform to this trend was Julia Louis-Dreyfus, then working on a show called “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”
When the former “Seinfeld” star — nominated for Best Comedy Actress this year for her work on “Veep” — attends the Emmys Sunday, she’s unlikely to sport a similar style to the one she wore then.
Felicity Huffman, who is vying for Best Actress in a Limited Series, also is unlikely to repeat her 2007 Emmys ensemble : a cowl-necked fuchsia gown and metallic sandals, accessorizing with shiny silver jewelry. Although the hot-pink color is on-trend, the neckline and draping on the gown scream ’00s.
In contrast with the bold colors and bows on display at the 59th Emmys, expect to see nude-illusion dresses and lots of embellishment at this year’s awards show. As far as shoes go, red carpet go-to brands like Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin are sure to make appearances.
