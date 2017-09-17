Emmys Red Carpet Looked Very Different 10 Years Ago

View Slideshow (L-R) Christina Aguilera, Jenna Fischer, Vanessa Williams Rex Shutterstock

Ten years ago, the Emmys looked completely different — and not just because few of the same shows are still on TV.

The most popular red carpet look for actresses? A jewel-toned satin gown with a cinched waist.

One actress to conform to this trend was Julia Louis-Dreyfus, then working on a show called “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wears a purple gown with matching shoes at the 59th Emmy Awards in 2007. Rex Shutterstock

When the former “Seinfeld” star — nominated for Best Comedy Actress this year for her work on “Veep” — attends the Emmys Sunday, she’s unlikely to sport a similar style to the one she wore then.

Felicity Huffman, who is vying for Best Actress in a Limited Series, also is unlikely to repeat her 2007 Emmys ensemble : a cowl-necked fuchsia gown and metallic sandals, accessorizing with shiny silver jewelry. Although the hot-pink color is on-trend, the neckline and draping on the gown scream ’00s.

Felicity Huffman wears a cowl-necked fuchsia gown at the Emmys in 2007. Rex Shutterstock

In contrast with the bold colors and bows on display at the 59th Emmys, expect to see nude-illusion dresses and lots of embellishment at this year’s awards show. As far as shoes go, red carpet go-to brands like Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin are sure to make appearances.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Atelier Versace on the red carpet at the ‘Mother!’ premiere. REX Shutterstock

