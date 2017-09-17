Viola Davis Was Photobombed & More Celebs on the Emmys Red Carpet

View Slideshow Viola Davis in her Emmy-night dress. Courtesy of Instagram

Stars of the small screen hit the 2017 Emmys red carpet to recognize outstanding work in television.

But before the honors were handed out, celebrities posed in their finest fashion.

Viola Davis was photobombed before she made it on the red carpet. The “How to Get Away With Murder” actress had on an orange Zac Posen dress with shoes by Stuart Weitzman and a Tyler Ellis clutch in her hand when her daughter Genesis crashed her photo.

“Most adorable photobomb 💣EVER,” Davis’ stylist Elizabeth Stewart captioned the photo.

Shailene Woodley shared that “it takes a village” to get ready for the big ceremony. In an Instagram photo, she’s seen trying to squeeze into a gown, with her gold heels on show.

Julianne Hough at the 2017 Emmys. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, some of the honorees and guests who arrived early on the red carpet included Julianne Hough, who looked elegant in a lace floor-length gown with floral applique. E! red carpet correspondent Kristin Cavallari cut an ethereal figure in a pink gown with silver Stuart Weitzman heels, and her fellow TV personality Giuliana Rancic had on a black dress with Alexandre Birman heels.

Kristin Cavallari hits the 2017 Emmys red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

