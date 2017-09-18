Elisabeth Moss Returns to Her ‘Mad Men’ Roots With This Emmy Awards Red Carpet Look

Elisabeth Moss at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Eight-time Emmy nominee Elisabeth Moss took home her first Emmy Award last night, for outstanding lead actress as Offred in Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The star wore a striking custom-made Prabal Gurung gown on Sunday night’s red carpet. The dress, made in a delicate pink color, showcased a high, cinched-in waist and billowing skirt that fell just above Moss’s ankles. Paired with pink Olgana Paris heels, Moss’ look nostalgically recalled the 1950s and ’60s styles so aptly portrayed on her former show “Mad Men.”

Elisabeth Moss in Prabal Gurung and Olgana Paris shoes on the Emmy Awards red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Moss got her start as an Emmy nominee after joining “Mad Men” 10 years ago. Her role of Peggy Olson, a young woman who pays no attention to traditional gender roles, earned Moss seven nominations. Similarly to Peggy, Moss’ character in “The Handmaid’s Tale” sends messages of female empowerment.

After receiving her Emmy, Moss celebrated with her fellow “Mad Men” alum Jon Hamm. The pair mingled and laughed at the Hulu after-party, acting just as chummy as their respective “Mad Men” characters did on the show.

