These Are the Best Dressed Celebs at the Emmys

View Slideshow L-R: Evan Rachel Wood, Padma Lakshmi and Yara Shahidi. Rex Shutterstock

When the stars align to celebrate outstanding work in television, the fashion shines, too.

Today at the 2017 Emmys, there was no shortage of sleek looks that hit the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon took a cue from the guy’s style playbook in a menswear-inspired custom dress by Stella McCartney. The “Big Little Lies” actress had on a tailored blue blazer with matching velvet Christian Louboutin pumps.

Also taking on a menswear silhouette was Rachel Evan Wood. The “Westworld” actress had on a bespoke white suit by Jeremy Scott.

Evan Rachel Wood wears a suit by Jeremy Scott. Rex Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown looked age appropriate and sophisticated in a Calvin Klein princess gown that she completed with crystal-embellished pumps. And Brown’s “Stranger Things” castmates were all sharp, too. The youngsters — Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin — all dressed in suits teamed with dress shoes.

Millie Bobby Brown in a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress. Rex Shutterstock

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox shined in a silver Naeem Khan gown with custom gunmetal heels by Ruthie Davis.

Laverne Cox at the 69th Emmy Awards Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery to see more best-dressed celebrities on the Emmys red carpet.

