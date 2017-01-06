Emma Stone’s Red Carpet Style at the Golden Globes

View Slideshow Emma Stone at the 2015 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

Emma Stone is gearing up for another moment in the awards season spotlight. The “La La Land” star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the 74th Golden Globes.

Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 2017 Globes ceremony is set for Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jimmy Fallon will be the host.

In anticipation of the event, FN is taking a look at Stone’s Golden Globes style.

In 2015, the actress wowed in a Lanvin jumpsuit paired with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Stone wore a Lanvin jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin pumps at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards. REX Shutterstock

In 2012, Stone stunned in a burgundy Lanvin gown with embellished details.

In a Lanvin gown and sandals at the 2012 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

In 2011, Stone was chic in a Calvin Klein gown, wearing Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.

Stone wore a Calvin Klein gown that hid her Salvatore Ferragamo pumps at the 2011 Academy Awards. REX Shutterstock

For a closer look at Stone’s awards show style, click through the gallery.

Want more?

11 Times Emma Stone Made a Fashion Statement at Awards Shows

Emma Stone Has Been Wearing Jimmy Choo Quite a Bit Lately

5 Times Emma Stone Wore Jimmy Choo During ‘La La Land’ Events