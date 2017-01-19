View Slideshow REX Shutterstock

The world’s favorite talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, is nominated in three different categories at the People’s Choice Awards tonight. Her nominations include “Favorite “Animated Movie Voice,” “Favorite Daytime TV Host” and “Favorite Comedic Collaboration.” If the star wins even one of those categories, that would make her the most-decorated People’s Choice Awards winner in history.

So in celebration of that, and in anticipation for her red carpet arrival, we’re taking a look back at Ellen Degeneres’ red carpet shoe style. Peep the gallery ahead to check out some of the talk show host’s best shoe moments.

