Celebrity Red-Carpet Style at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards

View Slideshow Celebrities hit the red carpet at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Actors and TV personalities celebrate outstanding achievement in television at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards today.

The 44th annual ceremony, hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood, isn’t airing on network TV this year, but the honors will roll out from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., via live stream on Twitter at 8 p.m. ET.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa on the red carpet at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Of course, the award show attracted some boldface names dressed in sleek head-to-toe style for red carpet arrivals.

Among them, “Flip or Flop” hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa cut chic figures in complementary dark colors. Christina had on a Walter Collection dress with patent leather pink platforms, and Tarek looked sharp in a tux with loafers.

Tamera Mowry-Housley wears a Tony Ward gown on the red carpet at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards. REX Shutterstock.

“Fun evening presenting at the day time Emmy awards …” Christina shared on Instagram, adding, “⭐️and super excited to start filming a brand new season of #fliporflop ✨.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley looked ethereal in a floor-length Tony Ward gown from the label’s spring 2017 read-to-wear collection. The dress incorporated white pearl embellishments and a nude embroidered tulle skirt.

The Talk ” host Aisha Tyler wears a floral-print mini dress with yellow pumps on the red carpet at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards. REX Shutterstock.

“The Talk” host Aisha Tyler cut a sultry figure in a floral-print mini dress teamed with a pair of yellow pumps.

