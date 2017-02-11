11 David Bowie-Inspired Shoes That Rock

Platforms by Marc Jacobs; and David Bowie performing as Ziggy Stardust, with Trevor Bolder and Mick Ronson in 1972. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/REX Shutterstock.

While he was snubbed in the Best Rock Album category, David Bowie’s critically acclaimed final album “Blackstar” is nominated in three other categories at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The title track “Blackstar” is nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, while the album was nominated in the Best Alternative Album category.

David Bowie performing as Ziggy Stardust, with Trevor Bolder and Mick Ronson in 1972. REX Shutterstock

Bowie had style unlike anyone during his time. Fearless, sexually ambiguous, and transformative, you never knew what you were going to get. The late star wasn’t afraid to go against the norm — whether that meant flaming jumpsuits, eyepatches, and of course, his famous platforms.

Here, Bowie performs as Ziggy Stardust with Trevor Bolder and Mick Ronson in 1972, sporting a fabulous outfit that plays with color and symmetry.

Here, Bowie dons a pear of his incredible patent leather platform boots, posing as Ziggy Stardust.

David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust. REX Shutterstock

Bowie was a force of nature. And with that said, FN rounded up 11 pairs of Bowie-inspired shoes. Check out the gallery.

