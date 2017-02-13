Stylish Kids Were the Best Grammy Awards Red Carpet Companions

The right accessory is important for a special occasion: A chic clutch is nice, and so are massive diamonds,.
But award shows are long — and there’s no better excuse to cut the night short than a cute kid with a curfew.
At the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles today, adorable youngsters were the perfect red carpet companions.
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker posed with his children with Shanna Moakler, daughter Alabama, 10, and son Landon, 12. Alabama looked elegant in a long-sleeve pink dressed teamed with age-appropriate footwear— peep-toe platform pumps with chunky block heels. London rocked Yeezy sneakers with jeans and a denim jacket.
French Montana and his son opted for formal outfits — both in suits and dress shoes.
Meanwhile, Diplo brought along his two boys who rocked matching gray suits that they completed with sneakers.
Beyonce skipped the red carpet, but her daughter with Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, had the best seat in the house to watch her perform onstage.
