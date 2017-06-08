Nicole Kidman Made an Edgy Style Statement in This See-Through Dress at the CMT Music Awards

By / 2 hours ago
Nicole Kidman wears an Off-White dress on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.
Sometimes movie stars like to play it safe with their style — opting for ballgowns and traditional formal fare. But Nicole Kidman was out of her element on Wednesday in Nashville at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, and she embraced a new edgy fashion statement.

The “Big Little Lies” actress hit the red carpet alongside her husband, Keith Urban, in a fall 2017 Off-White dress that included sheer panels around the décolletage that showcased a bralette. She completed the look with black sandals that had crystal-embellished straps around the toebed.

Keith Urban, nicole kidman, CMT Music Awards, 2017, red carpet, celebrities, style, fashion, shoes Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Rachel Bilson showcased her interpretation of a naughty-meets-nice look, teaming hard and soft elements such as a ladylike white blouse that incorporated ruffles around the neck and sleeves with a black leather studded mini skirt. Her black shoes had a pointed-toe profile and laces that tied at the ankle.

sheer, see-through, nicole kidman, CMT Music Awards, 2017, red carpet, celebrities, style, fashion, shoes Nicole Kidman wears a sheer Off-White dress with sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini sizzled in a black and white Haney dress that featured a wide slit — better to show off her gold sandals.

The metallic shoes incorporated thin straps around the ankle, toebed and midfoot on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

rachel bilson, cmt music awards, 2017, red carpet, fashion, style, dress, shoes Rachel Bilson wears black heels on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini, cmt music awards, 2017, red carpet, sandals, feet, legs, dress, style, red carpet Kelsea Ballerini wears a Haney dress with gold sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted show that honors excellence in country music videos and television specials.

