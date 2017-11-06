Carrie Underwood Wears Nearly 10 Different Outfits When She Hosts the CMA Awards

View Slideshow Country singer Carrie Underwood has been stepping up her shoe style on the red carpet. REX/Shutterstock

A lot of things have changed in the past 10 years, but the co-hosts of the CMA Awards haven’t: Carrie Underwood and Braid Paisley first took the reins in 2008 and return for the 10th straight time when the program airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Over the years, Underwood has sported a wide variety of looks, both on the red carpet and onstage. In addition to co-hosting, the singer has performed numerous times, both to promote her new music and to pay homage to country stars of years past — and through all these duties, she’s been known to change multiple times, wearing as many as 10 different outfits in some years.

In 2008, her first year as co-host, Underwood proved herself as a red carpet risk taker, posing in a chartreuse gown with a plunging neckline. Throughout that night, the singer donned other outfits, including an electric-blue, floor-length gown and a red rose-covered minidress with strappy black sandals.

Carrie Underwood wears a yellow-green gown with a plunging neckline at the 2008 CMA Awards.

In years since, the singer has artfully toed the line between edgy and sweet. She’s worn everything from pastel gowns with sweetheart necklines to leather thigh-high boots, demonstrating her versatility both as an artist and as a host.

Carrie Underwood wears a pastel gown with a sweetheart neckline and lace trim at the 2009 CMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

In 2014, Underwood — then pregnant with son Isaiah — worked around her baby bump. The mother-to-be hit the red carpet in a nude gown with a forgiving waist, sporting a babydoll dress and multiple gowns belted at the waist as she took to the stage.

Carrie Underwood wears a nude dress with embellishment and matching pumps at the 2014 CMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Last year, the hostess took home the prize for Female Vocalist of the Year.

While Underwood wore nine different looks at the awards ceremony, her most notable was an embellished, gold Elie Madi minidress, which she put on before giving an emotional speech to commemorate her big win.

Carrie Underwood wears a glittery gold Elie Madi minidress as she accepts the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2016 CMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Underwood is up for the same honor this year, but regardless of whether she wins the big award, she’ll be sure to sport some hardware in the form of glamorous red carpet jewelry and glistening gowns.

See more of Underwood’s looks at the CMA Awards over the years.

