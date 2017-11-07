Telfar Clemens Wins Top CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award for Emerging Talent

View Slideshow Anna Wintour and Diane Von Furstenberg attend the CFDA Vogue Fashion Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Fashion royalty mingled with Victoria’s Secret models, A-list actors, singers and comedians at the annual awards for the country’s top new fashion designer talent this year.

Hosted at the Williamsburgh Savings Bank in Brooklyn, N.Y., the 14th annual Council of Fashion Designers of America/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards honored the best in modern fashion with a star-studded event.

Phillip Lim attends the CFDA Vogue Fashion Awards. Rex Shutterstock

The ceremony also turned into a major fashion show with top models such as Karlie Kloss and Gigi and Bella Hadid, iconic fashion designer Valentino Garavani, illusionist David Copperfield, actress Laura Herrier, and CFDA members Anna Wintour and Diane Von Furstenberg, who presented the awards, all putting up stylish looks.

Throughout the night, celebs showed off their glitziest fashions, with black and white colors dominating for both dresses and footwear that night. Unisex label Telfar, founded by Telfar Clemens, won the top award of the night and brought home $400,000 for the brand’s unique spin on stylish streetwear.

L-R: Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss and Sara Sampaio. Rex Shutterstock

Here, the top talent honored at the awards:

Top Prize ($400,000) — Telfar (founded by Telfar Clemens)

Runners-Up ($150,000) — Chromat (founded by Becca McCharen-Tran) and Ahlem (founded by Ahlem Manai-Platt).

Selah Marley, left, and Telfar Clemens. Rex Shutterstock

See more photos from the awards ceremony.