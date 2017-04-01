The Big Difference Between Carrie Underwood & Miranda Lambert’s ACM Awards Style Over the Years

View Slideshow Miranda Lambert (left) and Carrie Underwood at the 2016 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock

With the Academy of Country Music Awards airing on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, FN is taking a look at the red-carpet style of two country performers who are up for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood have a few things in common — they’re blondes, fabulously talented and have dominated the Female Vocalist title over the past 11 years. But fashion is where they really standout of each other, with Carrie often opting for feminine floor-length gowns with sophisticated detail, and Miranda going for bold colors and sexy statement sandals.

While Carrie took home the award each year from 2006 through 2008, Miranda Lambert has won the past seven years in a row (Taylor Swift nabbed the award in 2009).

Miranda Lambert in a yellow gown by Christian Siriano with thigh-high slit, and “Come & Take It” Joyce Echols stilettos, at the ACM Awards in 2016. REX Shutterstock

Underwood, who is also up for Entertainer of the Year (she’s the only woman in the category), has a classic red-carpet style. Last year at the ACM Awards she donned a stunning embellished gown by Davidson Zanine.

Carrie Underwood in a golden embellished gown by Davidson Zanine at the ACM Awards in 2016. REX Shutterstock

While Underwood looked a bit like a mermaid, Miranda was all about the bright details. The country star chose a yellow décolleté gown by Christian Siriano, which she paired with a gorgeous turquoise pendant and “Come & Take It” Joyce Echols hot-pink stilettos.

At the 2014 ACMs, Underwood went for another embellished gown — this time by Oscar de la Renta.

Carrie Underwood rocks a white-and-silver Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2014 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lambert had herself a “Pretty in Pink” moment in a bubblegum-pink strapless dress and sparkly gold sandals for the occasion.

Miranda Lambert in a pink strapless gown at the 2014 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock

For more of the country crooners’ ACM red carpet style, check out the gallery.