Carrie Underwood Shimmers in Nude Illusion Crystal Mini Dress & Metallic Sandals at CMT Music Awards

View Slideshow L-R: Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie Underwood and Nicole Kidman. REX Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood continues to dominate in music and on the red carpet.

The singer maintained her recorded as the most honored artist at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday in Nashville, with two more awards to add to her total of 17 — for female video of the year for “Church Bells” and collaborative video for “The Fighter.”

Carrie Underwood on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards REX Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Underwood arrived at the ceremony in a nude illusion Elie Madi mini dress that featured a top that matched her skin tone. The dress featured crystal detail around the bodice, and the skirt had iridescent fringe material. Metallic strappy sandals completed the look.

While onstage, Underwood gave a shout out to her husband, Nashville Predators hockey star Mike Fisher.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman showed off one of her edgiest looks yet.

The Oscar winner walked the red carpet with her husband, musician Keith Ubran, in a black lace Off-White dress that incorporated sheer panels and a bralette. Kidman complemented the outfit with black sandals that featured crystal-embellished strap around the toebed.

Josh Kelley and Katherine Heigl, wearing nude sandals, on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Another boldface couple included Katherine Heigl and her husband, musician Josh Kelley. The actress had on a layered sheer red dress teamed with nude sandals.

Other guests included Jada Pinkett Smith, who looked elegant in a purple floor-length dress; dapper men included Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo.

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show that honors outstanding country music videos and television specials.

Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to view more styles on the red carpet.