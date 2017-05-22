This Is What K-Pop Band BTS Wore for Their First-Ever Billboard Music Awards

View Slideshow BTS on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock

Tonight at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, BTS members Rap Monster, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will vie for the most fan-friendly prize — the Top Social Artist award.

This is the seven-member South Korean boy band’s first time attending the awards show. In fact, tonight marks their U.S. awards show red carpet debut.

Their name is the acronym for Korean term “Bangtan Sonyeondan,” meaning “bulletproof boy scouts” in English. The guys, who have become global pop sensations over the past year, are also known as the Bangtan Boys.

The musicians opted for mostly black ensembles for their first U.S. red carpet appearance.

While a few other artists went for classic suits, BTS chose to mix things up with a jacket over a simple jeans-and-T-shirt look.

BTS on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

For their footwear, most of the group’s members donned a variety of black styles on the pink carpet, except for a pair of silver metallic chelsea boots.

The show airs tonight live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

